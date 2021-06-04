Progressive Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000. Etsy comprises approximately 2.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 120.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,863. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.