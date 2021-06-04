Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 559 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,779. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.57.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.