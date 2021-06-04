Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0267 on Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $41.43 million and $1.80 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,752,682,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,591,689 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

