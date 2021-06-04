Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

