Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.12. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 4,069 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

