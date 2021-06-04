Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

