Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.68

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.68 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11), with a volume of 92,545 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.68.

In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell acquired 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79). Also, insider Richard Dennis bought 125,000 shares of Proteome Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,165.67).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

