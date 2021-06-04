Proximus’ (BGAOY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BGAOY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 4,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

