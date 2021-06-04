PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,031 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 5.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 2.54% of PTC worth $407,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $129.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.