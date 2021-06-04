PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

