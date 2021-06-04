Public Mint Market Cap Reaches $5.00 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $259,861.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00070915 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

