pulltherug.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $56,159.05 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $56,159.05 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00015912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

