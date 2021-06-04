Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,757 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $18,870.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,426,650 shares in the company, valued at $47,542,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 325,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,653. The company has a market capitalization of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

