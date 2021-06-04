Pundi X[new] Trading 6% Lower This Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $415.13 million and $16.95 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00304250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00249335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.01171461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,222.08 or 1.00214430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

