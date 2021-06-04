Purple Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 496 call options.
Purple Biotech stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,586. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.
Further Reading: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.