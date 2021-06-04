Purple Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical volume of 496 call options.

Purple Biotech stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,586. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $94.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.