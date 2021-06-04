PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.