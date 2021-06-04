QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $26.05 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and $367,624.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars.

