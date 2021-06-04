QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.50 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. QASH has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $444,608.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QASH has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

