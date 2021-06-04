Qcash (QC) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.57 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $554.83 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00068614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00294852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00240520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.01178668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,605.17 or 1.00036523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

