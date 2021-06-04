QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $8.48 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $672,749.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00235179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01132885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,869.63 or 1.00242748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

