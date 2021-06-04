QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.58. The company had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,415. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

