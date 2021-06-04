Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,448 shares of company stock worth $4,118,169. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

