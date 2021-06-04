Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $23.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.11 million. Quanterix reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,555,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

