QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 4th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $118.63 million and $3.08 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

