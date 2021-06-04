Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.02

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and traded as high as $5.20. Quest Resource shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 102,710 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 24,395 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $103,678.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $151,409 and have sold 35,879 shares valued at $148,913. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

