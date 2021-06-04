QunQun Market Cap Hits $4.07 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $349,801.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

