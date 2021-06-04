R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,176 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of R1 RCM worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.