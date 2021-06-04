Rabbit token (RBT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Rabbit token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Rabbit token has a market capitalization of $383,680.06 and approximately $79,053.00 worth of Rabbit token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rabbit token has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Rabbit token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rabbit token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00310121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00250529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.83 or 0.01178604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,027.76 or 1.00132096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rabbit token Coin Profile

Rabbit token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. Rabbit token’s official Twitter account is @RabbitPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Rabbit token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rabbit token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rabbit token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rabbit token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rabbit token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rabbit token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.