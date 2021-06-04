Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Position Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 6.87% of Radware worth $83,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $28.69 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.