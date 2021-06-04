Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.06 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

