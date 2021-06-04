Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 639 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $385.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.36.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

