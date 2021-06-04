Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

