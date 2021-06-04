Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 416.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,136 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock valued at $554,959. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.