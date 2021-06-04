Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 566.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cortexyme worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,719,000 after acquiring an additional 148,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In related news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.