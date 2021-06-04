Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 275.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,089 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.