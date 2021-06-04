Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Passage Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PASG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.