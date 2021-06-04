Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,341 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

