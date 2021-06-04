Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,519 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,537 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

