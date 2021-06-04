Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.7% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

