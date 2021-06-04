Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $11,666.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.01015294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.65 or 0.10133042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051774 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

