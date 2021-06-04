Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $93,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 183,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

