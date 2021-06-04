Raze Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $601,182.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Raze Network has a market cap of $5.51 million and $601,182.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00295481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00236923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.46 or 0.01194052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,479.13 or 0.99789450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

