RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of RBC Bearings worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $199.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

