Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.95 ($0.52), with a volume of 92058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

