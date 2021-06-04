REAL (REAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $791,442.63 and $73.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

