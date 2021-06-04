REAL (REAL) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $822,948.70 and $67.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.01027085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.56 or 0.10180960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054056 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

