Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

