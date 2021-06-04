RealTract (RET) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $12.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RealTract has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

