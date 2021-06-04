Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $8,148.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00119160 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00889807 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

