Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunovant (IMVT)

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

5/10/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. 3,699,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $17,596,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $16,040,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

